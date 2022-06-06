Paris: Despite his chronic foot injury, Rafael Nadal was in top form over the fortnight in Paris as he went on to clinch his 14th title at Roland Garos. With his win over Casper Ruud, he shattered many records. Following his win, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all quarters. The tennis legends – most of them – were in awe of the Spaniard and hence lavished praise on him after his convincing win.Also Read - French Open 2022 Winner Rafael Nadal's Net Worth, Endorsements | Watch Video

"FOURTEEN!!!!!!! #Rolandgarros take a bow @RafaelNadal.. what an incredible champion and ambassador to our amazing sport," Sanis Mirza tweeted hailing the Spaniard.

“Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a grueling fortnight. I hope you get some rest now, half way to the Slam!” Rod Laver tweeted.

“Rafael Nadal is the greatest player of all time. He is taking the game of tennis to a new level. Hopefully we will see him competing for many more years,” David Ferrer said.

“Not many PLAYED 14@rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don’t think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal – statue is not enough,” Ivan Ljubibic tweeted.

1 word to describe @RafaelNadal on each surface Indoor hard….really good Grass….great Outdoor hard….phenomenal Clay….???? — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) June 5, 2022

“What @RafaelNadal did today ain’t about tennis. It’s about the indomitable human spirit.This is how people move forward – we see such heart achieve the impossible & it speaks 2 a seed inside us all.God bless brother.Thank U for sharing the gift & your soul w/ the 🌎,” Prakash Amritraj tweeted.