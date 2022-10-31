Paris: The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their first-ever Super 750 title and their second title of the season by winning the French Open Super 2022 badminton tournament men’s doubles final on Sunday. They defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-13, 21-19 in straight games in the final thus becoming the first Indian doubles pair to win a Super 750 title.Also Read - French Open Badminton: Srikanth Overcomes Lakshya, Sameer Verma Upsets Ginting

With Sunday's win, they also won their first-ever super 750 and second BWF World Tour title this year and their fourth overall. The first time they won the BWF World Tour title was the Hyderabad Open 2018, a Super 100 tournament, the Thailand Open 2019, and India Open 2022, the last two being Super 500 events.

The win also makes Chirag and Satwiksairaj the first Indian doubles pair to clinch a BWF Super 750 crown. The duo had also made it to the 2019 French Open final but lost to Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia.

The last time an Indian men’s doubles pair won the French Open badminton title was when Partho Ganguli and Vikram Singh won in 1983.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj, currently the world’s no 8 India pair, had taken down Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho of South Korea 21-18, 21-14 in the semi-finals.

The Indian duo comfortably controlled the opening game and closed it out with ease as they put on an aggressive display of badminton.

Notably, the two became the Commonwealth Games champions in Birmingham earlier this year.