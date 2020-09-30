In a bid for a 24th Grand Slam title, the American tennis icon Serena Williams’ dream suffered a setback as she had to withdraw from the Roland Garros event on Wednesday owing to an Achilles tendon injury – something that she was carrying while entering the grand slam. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Enters Second Round of French Open 2020

The American star was set to face Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later Wednesday. "The Achilles didn't have enough time to heal after the US Open," said Williams.

“I was struggling to walk and that is a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover,” she said.

This also means that she will not be able to equal Margaret Court’s all-time majors’ record this year. All eyes will be on the Australian Open next year and there are bound to be doubts over the veteran’s participation.

She said that she would be out for four to six weeks where she would be doing nothing while stating that it is highly unlikely that she will play tennis this year.

“I need four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing,” she said.

“It’s more than likely that I won’t play another tournament this year.”

This would come as a piece of bad news for fans – who wait eagerly to get a glimpse of the tennis legend.