French Open set to have a new winner after elimination of big fishes like Djokovic, Sinner and Medvedev

Fonseca defeated Djokovic in a grueling 5-set battle, staging a comeback win after losing the first two sets by 4-6 respectively. The Brazilian fought back remarkably to win the following 3 by 6-3, 7-5 and 7-5 and proceed to the next round

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Novak Djokovic during his 3rd round French Open 2026 tie against Joao Fonseca. (Credits: AP)

The Roland Garros French Open is all set to have a new men’s singles winner in the on-going 2026 edition, following the elimination of 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic who is among those big names to have been shockingly eliminated from the competition. Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Australian Open title earlier this year, could not participate in the tournament as he continues to recover from a wrist injury.

On Friday, Novak Djokovic joined the likes of Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka as the 5 big names to suffer a pre-mature exit from the French Open. The Serbian, who was chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, lost to 19-year-old Brazilian Joao Fonseca who is now being favored to win the coveted title.

Fonseca defeated Djokovic in a grueling 5-set battle, staging a comeback win after losing the first two sets by 4-6 respectively. The Brazilian fought back remarkably to win the following 3 by 6-3, 7-5 and 7-5 and proceed to the next round. Joao Fonseca will now take on 2-time runner-up Casper Ruud in the 4th round.

After winning the match, Fonseca said that with the exits of some big names, his chances to win his first Grand Slam title has increased.

“Ten minutes after the match I could realize a little bit what I did, what I achieved. How difficult it was and how amazing it was for me. Of course, Jannik and Djokovic out, there’s more chances.” – Fonseca said in the post-match chat.

Djokovic, Sinner, Medvedev – all men’s major winners out

This was the first time Novak Djokovic lost a match after winning the first two sets since the 2010 French Open edition. The Serbian joined World no. 1 Jannik Sinner (2nd round), Daniil Medvedev (1st round), Stan Wawrinka (1st round) and Marin Cilic (1st round) – all men’s major winners who have been knocked out of Roland Garros.

French Open 2026: 4th round ties (men’s singles)

Andrey Rublev Vs Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud Vs Joao Fonseca, Pablo Carrena Busta Vs Rafael Jodar and Jesper de Jong Vs Alexander Zverev.

Where to watch French Open 2026?

The entire French Open 2026 coverage can be live streamed on the Sony LIV and Fancode app/website as well as the Sony Sports network across television screens.