French Open director Guy Forget indicated that the clay court Grand Slam may be pushed to the end of September and can spill over into early October.

"The official announcement has not been made yet. It (the French Open) will probably be between the end of September and the beginning of October," Forget told French radio Europe 1 on Saturday.

The coronavirus pandemic had forced the French Open to be postponed to September 20, one week after the scheduled final of the US Open, which itself is under a cloud of uncertainty due to the havoc wreaked by the virus in New York.

“We’ve been working closely with the ATP, the WTA and the ITF to make a global announcement on what the circuit will be like until the end of the year,” he said.

“There are so many question marks. The city of New York is more affected by the coronavirus than France. They also have a lot of organisation problems, they will make an announcement mid-June to say how it”s going to be like for the U.S. Open.

“We’ll see how the situation is in a couple of months. We will adapt to what the government will say. We have to be ambitious and optimistic,” he said.

(With agency inputs)