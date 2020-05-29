French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has said his government continues to be against the resumption of professional sports in the country. Also Read - This is What The Plan Was, Spread Coronavirus in The Whole World: Harbhajan Singh Slams China

The announcement means that major sports events in France will remain suspended till at least June 21. Also Read - 'Shamelessly Endorsed by Brahmanical Purity': Kent RO Apologises For Ad Demeaning Domestic Help, Hema Malini Clarifies

All professional sports competitions in France have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and Philippe reckons that it’s still not safe enough to restart the events. Also Read - 'What's More Important? Cricket or Dealing With Coronavirus?' - BCCI, ICC in Heated Dispute Over Tax Exemption

“I don’t think the time has come,” Philippe was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. “I hope it will come soon, and that the start of next season can take place under normal conditions. It is not for me to pronounce on decisions of leagues and federations.”

Philippe was announcing the relaxations to the coronavirus-imposed lockdown in France.

Ligue 1, the top-flight domestic football competition in France, announced an early end to the season last month announcing leaders Paris Saint-Germain as the winners.

However, football leagues in England, Spain, Italy and Russia are preparing for a restart. On Thursday, English Premier League announced its intention to resume the season by June 17 and later on, Italian Serie A too confirmed that its plan to restart the league from June 20.

Philippe said “The championships were interrupted for two and a half months for excellent reasons” but did indicate teams could start training from June onwards while following strict guidelines.

Meanwhile, parks, bars and restaurants in France will be allowed to reopen as part of relaxation in lockdown measures.

More than 28,000 people have so far died in the country due to the deadly coronavirus.