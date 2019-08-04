The friendship of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli goes a long way back and cricket was the source of their connection. Even before donning the glorious blue of Indian jersey, they had already immortalized their friendship in the grime whites of Mumbai’s Azad Maidan.

Under Ramakant Achrekar, both started playing the game together, started living the game together. However, they did not limit their relationship to the nets and greens of Azad Maidan and instead chose it to eternize in the record books. Batting for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School (Fort) in the semifinals of 1988 Harris Shield, Mumbai’s inter-school tournament, the left-right combo of Kambi and Tendulkar scripted a mammoth partnership of 664 runs which was at that time the highest ever partnership for any wicket in any class of cricket worldwide.

From that moment onwards, their lives changed and their fate took a 180-degree turn. But two things have remained constant throughout, their adoration and respect towards each other and they have served the main reason for their friendship to continue to blossom.

Today, on the special occasion of friendship day, a video posted by Sachin Tendulkar gives a glimpse of how even after all these years they have remained the same. Tendulkar and Kambli are being seen playing video games together and are having normal banter in between.

Within minutes, the video has gone viral and fans from all across the world have poured in with their love and wishes. In just one hour the video has been watched and rewatched more than 25 thousand times. This special video has further established the fact what the pathetic bowlers of St Xaviers had felt on that day of 1988. The partnership of Tendya and Kamblya is never meant to be broken.