Eintracht Frankfurt, who are currently at the tenth spot on the points table, have bagged 38 points out of the 31 matches. In their last outing, Frankfurt were handed a 2-0 defeat by Mainz.

On the other hand, ninth-placed Schalke 04 held Leverkusen to a 1-1 draw. Schalke have 39 points in their kitty. So far in the league, they have managed to win nine out of 31 games. Both sides are already out of the top-6 positions too where they could have earned themselves the Europa League qualification. Both sides would be eyeing a finish in the top half of the table after the remaining games. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke 04 will start at 10.30 PM IST.

Venue: Commerzbank-Arena

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: K Trapp

Defenders: S Ilsanker, J Kenny, M Hinteregger, B Ozcipka

Midfielders: F Kostic (VC), D Caligiuri, S Rode, W McKennie

Forwards: Andre Silva (C), M Gregoritsch

FRK vs SCH Probable Playing XIs

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp (GK); Abraham, Hinteregger, Ndicka; Costa, Kohr, Rode, Kostic; Kamada; Dost, Silva.

Schalke 04: Nubel (GK); Kabak, Sane, Nastasic; Kenny, Boujellab, Schopf, Oczipka; Caligiuri, Burgstaller, Raman.

FRK vs SCH SQUADS

Eintracht Frankfurt: Felix Wiedwald, Jan Zimmermann, Frederik Ronnow, Kevin Trapp, Nils Stendera, Lucas Torro, Sahverdi Cetin, Marco Russ, Almamy Toure, Gelson Fernandes, Erik Durm, Evan Ndicka, David Abraham, Stefan Ilsanker, Makoto Hasebe, Timothy Chandler, Martin Hinteregger, Rodrigo Zalazar, Marijan Cavar, Dominik Kohr, Jonathan De Guzman, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Daichi Kamada, Danny da Costa, Filip Kostic, Patrick Finger, Mijat Gacinovic, Bas Dost, Goncalo Paciencia, Andre-Silva.

Schalke 04: Michael Langer, Markus Schubert, Alexander Nubel, Malick Thiaw, Timo Becker, Benjamin Stambouli, Jean-Clair Todibo, Salif Sane, Bastian Oczipka, Matija Nastasic, Ozan Kabak, Jonjoe Kenny, Juan MirandaH, Can Bozdogan, Levent Mercan, Nassim Boujellab, Omar Mascarell, Rabbi Matondo, Weston Mckennie, Alessandro Schopf, Suat Serdar, Daniel Caligiuri, Amine Harit, Jonas Hofmann, Ahmed Kutucu, Guido Burgstaller, Michael Gregoritsch, Benito Raman.

