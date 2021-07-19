New Delhi: FIFA has started the experiment of making some changes in the rules which had the potential to completely revamp the game of football. The governing body will keep an eye on the various tests which are being carried out at a youth tournament named the Future of Football Cup. Some of the well-known clubs in footballing world PSV, AZ Alkmaar, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge will take part in the tournament.Also Read - Sunil Chhetri Behind Cristiano Ronaldo in Active International Goal Scorer List

A total of five new rules will be tested in the tournament as FIFA will take note of them to implement in professional football.

Two 30-minute halves

The football match consists of 45-minutes of halves each excluding the injury time which is added by the referee according to the situation. According to the new set of rules, the halves will be reduced to 30 minutes each, with a stopwatch used whenever there is any interruption in the

Unlimited changes

The standard rule in football is to make three substitutions during the course of the game but the COVID-19 pandemic made it increase to five. However, the possibility of unlimited changes is now being studied during the Future of Football Cup.

Yellow card sin bins

Yellow Cards has a very important significance in the game of football but with the new rules, it will carry a greater punishment. Players who receive one would have to leave the field for five minutes. The punishment will give an important advantage to the opposition of having a player more in the middle.

Kick-ins instead of throw-ins

The Throw-ins will get a new twist to it in the tournament as the player would be able to take it with the foot.

Dribbling from corners

The corner is one of the most important set-pieces in football and now the players would get an added advantage to it. The standard rules state that the corner kick tacker can’t dribble the ball straightaway from the corner but in the new rules they would be able to drive the ball into play themselves.