Team India captain Virat Kohli on Friday talked about the new parental duties in his life. Kohli became a proud father of a baby girl on January 11 with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The Indian skipper missed the last three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he was on paternity leave.

Kohli said he adapted to the new responsibilities early and claims learning to change diapers is not difficult for him.

"Luckily as a cricketer, I have become someone who adapts pretty well to situations and Ravi Bhai would know that. For me to understand how to change diapers, learning all those things wasn't tough because I was keen to learn. I wouldn't say I have mastered it but I am very very comfortable with everything I have learned so far and I wanted to. For me, learning to change diapers is not difficult. I wanted to learn," Virat Kohli told Star Sports.

Head coach Ravi Shastri said Kohli will handle the fatherhood beautifully like he managed ups and downs in his illustrious career.

“The way he has evolved, you knew he was an uncut diamond there. You got to have the ups and downs and feel the head, have the success and failures. He has handled that beautifully and I am sure he will handle fatherhood as well in a similar manner,” Ravi Shastri said.

Kohli and Anushka named their daughter Vamika.

Earlier, during the pre-match press conference, Kohli said becoming a father will remain the greatest moment in his life.

"To me becoming a father has been and will remain the greatest moment in my life, in both our lives. And that is something that needs to be experienced to understand that. The connection with the team does not go away in any situations and when you have given everything for the team, especially for the Test side in the last six years," Kohli said during the pre-match virtual press conference.