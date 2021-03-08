Joan Laporta has returned to head the football club Barcelona after winning the presidential election on Sunday. Laporta has been one of the most successful presidents in Barcelona’s history as during his earlier tenure the Blaugrana won the sextuple in 2009/10 with Pep Guardiola as the manager. Laporta made some serious business during that time as bought some of the biggest players in world football – Ronaldinho, Deco, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the situation will not be the same this time for Laporta. Also Read - Joan Laporta Elected New President of Barcelona With 54.28 Per Cent Votes

Barcelona were in decent financial condition at that time but now they are going through some serious financial crisis. According to reports, Barcelona are under a debt of over Euro 1 Billion. The club is going through turmoil both on and off the field. The previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested last week by the Spanish police for his involvement in the infamous 'Barcagate' scandal. While on the field, Barcelona went trophyless last season and suffered their biggest ever defeat of their history. They were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Arguably Barcelona's greatest ever player and current captain Lionel Messi also expressed his desire to leave the club ahead of this season after his fall-out with then-president Bartomeu. Eventually, Messi stayed as he didn't want to drag the club to the court, but there are very high speculations that he might leave after his contract expires this year.

Laporta has a lot on his plate and he might not get much breathing space to rejuvenate one of the biggest clubs in European football.

Here are the five challenges Joan Laporta will have to tackle during his reign as the new president.

Fighting Financial Crisis

Barcelona’s financial crisis is not hidden from anyone as they are under massive debt with some claiming they are moving towards bankruptcy. Laporta’s biggest challenge will be to generate some revenues for the club in these tough times. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the club very badly as Laporta will focus on bringing some new sponsors to start the fightback.

Hopefully, when the crowd returns to the stadium, Barcelona might witness some relief as they have 90 thousand plus capacity at Camp Nou.

Stopping Lionel Messi to Leave

Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona will be a huge blow for the club as Laporta himself claimed during his campaign that the Argentine generates almost 30 per cent of the Barcelona revenue. With some financially powerful clubs coming for Messi after his contract expires it will be a tough job for Laporta to make him stay at the club.

Recently, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo claims it has accessed the contract of the Barcelona captain. It further claims that Messi’s contract of €555,237,619 (US$673,919,105) over four seasons – is the biggest in sports history.

Messi’s love for Barcelona is quite evident as he also came to Camp Nou to cast his vote for the presidential election and money will not play a big role in convincing him to stay but it will be the plan.

Barcelona desperately need some quality players to fight for the UEFA Champions League glory which is what Messi desires the most. With Laporta’s good relations with some big football agents, we might see a couple of signings soon in the next transfer window.

Rejuvenate La Masia

La Masia is touted amongst the most impactful academies in world football. Players like Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique are all the products of La Masia and with them, Barcelona have achieved great heights.

In the past few years, La Masia has failed to produce the same quality of players again due to the downfall in their standards. Apart from a couple of players like Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig not many players have been claimed as the future superstars.

After becoming the president, Laporta said he will work on bring back the glory days of La Masia.

“What can guarantee the club’s future is La Masia: we’ll present a project with a new methodology to make La Masia a centre of excellence central to our focus,” he has said.

Bringing Back the Cyruff Philosophy

“Surely Johan has helped us. He inspires us in all the decisions we have to make. This candidacy is Cruyffista one,” these were Laporta words after becoming the Barcelona president.

Laporta has always been a huge admirer of Johan Cyruff and his philosophy of football. The Dutch great brought winning mentality in the club both as a player and managers as his famous ‘tiki-taka’ changed the footballing world for good.

It is highly expected that Johan’s son Jordi Cryuff will join Laporta’s team as the technical secretary.

Signing Big Names Like Old Times

Amidst the financial crisis, it will be a tough task for Laporta to sign some massive names as he did during his first reign. It’s a very logical thing that Barcelona need to sign some big players to fight for the UCL as alone Messi won’t win it for them.

If anyone can pull off some string in these conditions then it is Laporta. Players like Erling Haaland, Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Salah.

“What we can do most for Barça is to love it, to love it more than ever. Long live Barça and long live Catalonia,” Laporta said after becoming the President as every Barcelona fan hopes he bring back the good days again.