Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is all set to make his acting debut in a South Indian film starring superstar Vikram, who is popular among his fans as Chiyaan.

The Baroda allrounder, currently part of the experts’ panel for the ongoing India-South Africa Test series, broke the news that he’s set to embark on a new journey. “New venture,new challenge looking forward to it,” Pathan wrote in a tweet without revealing about his role in the flick.

The movie will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who has directed films like Demonte Colony, Imaikkaa Nodigal in the past.

“When the director approached me, my first question was, ‘Why me?’. He explained that the role suited me perfectly and that they were keen on casting me,” Pathan told Sportstar.

“It took me a little time to make up my mind. And once I was convinced, I gave a go ahead. I have never acted in a film before, so yeah, it is a new challenge,” Irfan said.

Quizzed whether acting in a Tamil film will be tough considering the language, the 34-year-old, who knows a bit of Tamil because of previous association with Chennai Super Kings, agrees that language won’t be an issue. “I am really excited… It won’t affect my other commitments either,” Irfan said, adding that he will have to shoot in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and abroad. “That’s the plan as of now,” Irfan said.

Pathan hasn’t played an international match since 2012. He last wore the international jersey during a Twenty20 International (T20I) match against Sri Lanka on October 2, 2012. He also represented India in 102 ODIs wherein he scalped 173 wickets and also scored 1,544 runs, with the help of five fifties. In 24 T20Is that he played he sent 28 batsmen packing.