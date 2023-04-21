Home

Sports

From Cristiano Ronaldo To Roger Federer, Sports Superstars Become Victim Of Blue-Tick Deletion | Check List

From Cristiano Ronaldo To Roger Federer, Sports Superstars Become Victim Of Blue-Tick Deletion | Check List

Now the legacy blue mark may require subscribing to Twitter Blue, which costs INR 650 a month for India, and for business, it is Rs 82,300 per month.

From Cristiano Ronaldo To Roger Federer, Sports Superstars Become Victim Of Blue-Tick Deletion | Check List

New Delhi: Social Media platform Twitter removed their verified blue tick from various sportspersons including modern-day great Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma football great Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Tennis stars including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer basketball legends Stephen Curry, etc.

According to its CEO Elon Musk, it is “shaping up to be quite the day!”

You may like to read

Twitter announced that on April 20, “we are removing legacy verified checkmarks”.

“To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue. Organisations can sign up for Verified Organisations,” the company said.

Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year (or Rs 900 a month) for individual users.

The users can also get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk had announced.

In its earlier effort to remove legacy accounts with Blue check marks, the company apparently did not have the backend technology to remove around 4.2 lakh legacy accounts with Blue ticks all at once.

Company’s New owner Elon Musk already told that the company will remove the legacy blue checkmarks on April 20. Now the legacy blue mark may require subscribing to Twitter Blue, which costs INR 650 a month for India, and for business, it is Rs 82,300 per month.

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX

Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU

— Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

Meanwhile Indian cricketers are currently busy with the 16th edition of Indian Premier League. It will now be interesting to see if people are ready to spend money and get a ‘blue’ tick.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.