From gas cylinder deliveries to Rs 280000000 net worth: Rinku Singh’s father role in his journey to Team India

Team India batter Rinku Singh's father Khanchandra Singh used to deliver LPG gas cylinder in Aligarh to fund his son's dream to become a cricketer.

Rinku Singh's father Khanchandra Singh died on Friday. (Photos: Instagram, X)

Rinku Singh net worth: Team India cricketer Rinku Singh suffered a major heartbreak in the middle of the T20 World Cup 2026 as he lost his father Khanchandra Singh after a prolonged battle with liver cancer on Friday. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter is expected to arrive in Aligarh later on Friday for his father’s last rites.

Rinku Singh’s father Khanchandra Singh worked as a modes LPG cylinder delivery business in Aligarh but played a major role in his son progressing to Team India and becoming an IPL superstar with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders team. His net worth currently stands at Rs 28 crore, according to various media reports in 2026.

Rinku Singh’s father worked extremely hard, delivering gas cylinders door to door in Aligarh to support Rinku’s cricket journey. Today, when Rinku has achieved great success, his father is no longer here to see it. He passed away due to liver cancer. Prayers for his family.… pic.twitter.com/hC77wK22ld — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) February 27, 2026

Rinku Singh’s IPL salary received huge jump in 2025

The 28-year-old from Aligarh started his IPL journey with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) with a salary of just Rs 10 lakh in 2017 as a 19-year-old cricketer. He was then signed up by KKR before IPL 2018 season for Rs 80 lakh and his salary remained the same till IPL 2021. From IPL 2022 to 2024 season, Rinku’s salary had dipped to Rs 55 lakh as till IPL 2021 season he had played in only 10 matches from 2018 season.

But IPL 2023 was a breakthrough year for Rinku which made his an IPL superstar. He smashed 474 runs in 14 matches that year at an average of 59.25 with a strike-rate of 149.52 with 4 fifties. That one season was enough for KKR to retain him for Rs 13 crore ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rinku Singh owns lavish bungalow worth with private swimming pool

Since then Rinku has been retained for Rs 13 crore for IPL 2026 as well. The huge bump in IPL salary helped the Uttar Pradesh southpaw buy a lavish bungalow for his family in Aligarh as well. The house reportedly cost him Rs 3.5 crore – a 500 square yard bungalow in The Golden Estate in Ozone City locality in Aligarh.

Spread over 3 floor with six bedrooms, a garden and all modern amenities including a private swimming pool as well as a rooftop bar. Apart from his earning from IPL, Rinku Singh also has a Rs 1 crore per year annual contract with the BCCI.

In 45 T20I matches for Team India, Rinku has scored 665 runs in 45 matches at an average of 39.11 with a strike-rate of 155.73 with 3 fifties so far. He has also played in 2 ODI matches and scored 55 runs.

Rinku had got engaged to Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj last year and was supposed to get married to her later this year.

Rinku Singh will not be travelling to Kolkata for now, says BCCI secretary

Team India batter Rinku Singh is not travelling to Kolkata for now ahead of Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 against West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS news agency that Rinku left for Delhi from Chennai at 5am on Friday morning.

Saikia also told the news agency that Rinku will not travel with the team to Kolkata for their next Super 8 fixture against the West Indies. “I would express my deepest condolences on behalf of BCCI to Rinku Singh and his whole family at this hour of crisis. He left for Delhi from Chennai at 5am to rush to the hospital in Greater Noida, where his father was undergoing treatment.

“So, he will not be travelling with the Indian team to Kolkata in the flight scheduled for this afternoon. Once we get any updated information on Rinku, we’ll let you know,” Saikia told IANS.

