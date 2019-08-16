The untimely death of former India opener and national selector VB Chandrasekhar has left the whole cricket fraternity in utter disbelief and shock. Following a massive cardiac arrest, Chandrasekhar was passed away at the age of 57 in Chennai on Thursday. Remembered as a hard-hitting opening batsman, Chandrasekhar was a key member of the Tamil Nadu team that won the state’s second Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88.

The dashing Tamil Nadu left-hander of yesteryears, who was only six days short of his 58th birthday, is survived by his wife and two daughters. Chandrasekhar played 7 ODIs between 1988 and 1990, scoring only 88 runs, but at the domestic level he was prolific for a few seasons, aggregating 4999 runs in 81 games with the highest score of 237 not out. Several Indian cricketers took to Twitter to pay their last tribute to the former India selector. From Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh; VVS Laxman to Suresh Raina, everyone expressed their disbelief on the news that came in late on Thursday.

Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose ☹️ condolences to the family 🙏🙏 @CSKFansOfficial @ChennaiIPL @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2019

Terrible news…VB…too soon. Shocking! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2019

Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/g2mtq8wRos — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2019

Very sad to hear the news of VB Chanderasekar passing away. He was supposed to work the @TNPremierLeague final tonight. Sad times at Chepauk this evening — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) August 15, 2019

Absolutely shattered and heart broken to hear the passing of VB Chandrashekhar.

You will be missed VB

🙏🙏 — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 15, 2019

BCCI regrets to inform that former India opener VB Chandrasekhar is no more. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2019

Deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of my good friend VB Chandrasekhar. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul RIP. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2019



“Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since the very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family,” Suresh Raina tweeted.

“Deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of my good friend VB Chandrashekar. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul RIP,” VVS Laxman tweeted.

“Shocked! to hear about #VBChandrasekhar sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. #OmShanti,” Pragyan Ojha tweeted.

“BCCI regrets to inform that former India opener VB Chandrasekhar is no more. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans,” BCCI tweeted.

“Very sad to hear the news of VB Chandrasekhar passing away. He was supposed to work the @TNPremierLeague final tonight. Sad times at Chepauk this evening,” Scott Styris tweeted.

Chandrasekhar served stints as the South Zone representative in the national selection panel from 2004 to 2006. He was also cricket manager of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and made the winning bid of USD 1.5 million for MS Dhoni in the inaugural edition. He served as Tamil Nadu’s coach in 2012-13.