New Delhi: It was a monumental decision by BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah as from now onwards men and women cricketers of Indian cricket, will be paid equally by implementing the pay equity policy and the board's first step towards tacking discrimination.

Women cricketers in Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and former captains in Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra and current India international Jemimah Rodrigues have taken to Twitter and has been heavily impressed by the massive news by the Indian Cricket Board.

‘Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah’, Harmanpreet Kaur tweeted. Also Read - Lungi Ngidi Reveals South Africa's Strategy Against Arshdeep Singh In T20 World Cup 2022

‘This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today’, India legend and former skipper Mithali raj wrote.

”Massive news this! Well done @BCCI @JayShah”, ex skipper Anjum Chopra tweeted.