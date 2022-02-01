New Delhi: The sporting world has witnessed some iconic celebrations over the years and now Rafael Nadal’s celebration becomes the latest inclusion to the list as the Spaniard went on to win his record 21st Grand Slam title beating Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open Final. Let’s have a look at some of those celebrations that have aged like gold.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba Unfollow Team-Mate Mason Greenwood On Instagram

Rafael Nadal’s Fist Pump Celebration After Winning 21st Grand Slam Title

An iconic moment calls for an iconic celebration and Rafael Nadal's celebration sums up everything when the Spaniard captured his 21st Grand Slam title peeping the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the only male player in the history of the sport with the most number of Grand Slam trophies.

Lionel Messi’s Jersey Flaunt Celebration Against Real Madrid

El Clasico is perhaps the greatest footballing rivalry in world football and two of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have raised the roof, whenever the two footballing juggernauts took the pitch for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. In 2017, when the score was locked 2-2 and the match was in the final minute, Lionel Messi scored the winning goal for Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu and did one of the coldest celebrations in the history of the sport in front of a packed rival crowd.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuu’ Celebration

An all-time great of the beautiful sport, Cristiano Ronaldo is a machine and he keeps on getting better like a fine wine with every passing year. This particular celebration is the most loved and practiced celebration in any sport and every now and then athletes all over the world break into the iconic ‘siuu’ celebration of CR7. Ronaldo on the origins of the celebration said that after scoring goals for Real Madrid he used to shout ‘si’, which means ‘yes.’ It was an impromptu act, which has now become a symbol of sporting celebrations.

Usain Bolt’s Celebration

One of the greatest sprinters of all time, Usain Bolt an eight-time Olympic Gold medalist and an eleven-time World Champion has made and broke innumerable records in his illustrious career and his iconic winning celebration has come from a ‘dancehall’ step, which is a famous form of dance all over Jamaica.

Sourav Ganguly’s ‘Shirt-Wave’ Celebration at Lord’s

One of the greatest cricketing celebrations of all time. India’s then captain Sourav Ganguly finally got his revenge over Andrew Flintoff as the former gave a taste of the Englishman’s own medicine by taking off his shirt and waving it exuberantly at the balcony of the iconic Lord’s stadium as India chased down 326 in the NatWest Series Final against England in 2002.

Bebeto’s ‘Baby’ Celebration

An iconic celebration in world football which is still relevant and every footballer would break into the famous ‘baby’ celebration if a newborn comes to their life. It was in the 1994 FIFA World Cup, Brazil’s Bebeto after scoring against the Netherlands stretched out his arms and began rocking an imaginary baby. This celebration was meant for his newborn son, Mattheus.

Roger Milla ‘Corner Flag’ celebration

Roger Milla’s corner flag dance celebration is another one of the iconic celebrations in FIFA World Cup history. Cameroon’s greatest ever footballer is the oldest player to score in a World Cup Finals and his second-half goal double against a star-studded Romanian side in the 1990 World Cup made him do the famous ‘hip-swaying’ dance along with the corner flag.

Tiger Woods’ ‘Arm-Raise ‘Celebration

Jumped out of my chair this morning with a huge **silent** Tiger Woods celebration due to finding a better occupancy model fit #Rstats #DontWakeYourPartner #NorthernMadtom #SpeciesAtRisk pic.twitter.com/K2EugVBB2t — Karl A. Lamothe (@KarlLamothe) March 5, 2019

The greatest golfer all-time, Tiger Woods’ animated celebration is one of the best in sporting history and depicts the passion he has for the sport.

Mario Balotelli ‘Why Always Me ?’ Celebration

Manchester City’s 6-1 win over their arch-rivals Manchester United in 2010-11 Premier League, saw Italian striker Mario Balotelli pulling off one of the hilarious celebrations of all time by displaying a humorous note on his shirt ‘Why Always Me ?’.

Paul Pogba’s ‘Dab’ Celebration

The dab celebration is not just a celebration but a millennial lingo to the modern-day netizens. French and Manchester United footballer, Paul Pogba has revolutionized the celebration in world football and now it has become a symbol of being ‘swag’.