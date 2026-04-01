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From Rejection to IPL: THIS star opens up on his IPL journey with..., his name is...

From Rejection to IPL: THIS star opens up on his IPL journey with…, his name is…

A star player opens up on his IPL journey. Take a look and read the full story.

Star player opens up on his IPL journey

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Ahead of the tournament, star Lucknow Super Giants and one of the finest players who were more in controversy in IPL 2025, Digvesh Rathi, who made his debut in IPL 2025 season at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Digvesh Rathi’s performance for LSG in IPL 2025

In his first season of the IPL, he performed throughout the tournament as he played 14 matches and took 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.25. His impressive performances and entertainment factor for the team helped him to maintain his place in Lucknow Super Giants playing XI.

Digvesh Rathi opens up on his IPL journey with Lucknow Super Giants

However, ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals, Digvesh Rathi opened up on his IPL journey, “I’ve been giving trials to six or seven teams over the past two seasons. Those trials went well. But no one took me for IPL 2023 or 2024. To be honest, my name didn’t even come up in the auction during those years. I can’t go to the team that bought me and say, ‘I won’t play for you anymore.’ LSG was with me during my bad times, so I’ll be with them during my good times too. Because of this, it never crossed my mind to leave or go to the auction, even if I was priced at 30 lakh rupees,” he said to ESPNcricinfo.

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‘The Delhi grounds aren’t big’: Digvesh Rathi on his preparation

Rathi also stated that Delhi’s grounds played a vital role for him to prepare for IPL, “I said in an interview a few days ago that Delhi boys don’t like to lose. I was immediately prepared for the rigors of the IPL because I come from a Delhi cricket background. The Delhi grounds aren’t big, and the IPL’s most dangerous batsmen come from Delhi. So, when I started playing, those batsmen used to beat us a lot. 400-500 runs would be scored in just 40 overs. So, when a bowler gets hit for a six, he goes to the nets and works harder than before. It’s been the same story for me. So, when someone works hard in the background, the mindset of winning comes automatically instead of fear.”

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