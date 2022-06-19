New Delhi: Several Indian cricketers, including cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma, among others, took to social media to celebrate Father’s Day, saying they have been the “biggest support system” in their lives. Check out some of the tweets here:Also Read - Father's Day Special: Top 5 OTT Series to Binge Watch With Your Dad

From the moment I became a Dad, keeping my lil girl safe is all I want. Whether I am her piggyback ride or her cradle, her safety is my responsibility. Being there for her is always my priority as it means the world to me. #HappyFathersDay https://t.co/0mgUjD7Ou5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 19, 2022

Irfan Pathan:

Hum hai tum ho 😂 happy Father’s Day to my fav person in the whole world. #khansaab #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/S3wFqGIZEw — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 19, 2022

Virender Sehwag:

Cheteshwar Pujara:

My support system through everything. Here’s wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h4yqzZWtKW — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 19, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar:

Every child’s first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father’s Day everyone!#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/fgWQPr8jc6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2022

Suresh Raina: