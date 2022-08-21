Harare: A fancied Indian team is a shoo-in to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep against a Zimbabwe side that has been struggling to put up even a semblance of a fight. Having done exceedingly well to not just turn up but trump their hapless opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the third and final ODI knowing well that the script is unlikely to change at the Harare Sports Complex on Monday.Also Read - Ind vs Zim, 2nd ODI: All-rounder Deepak Hooda Adds Another Feather In His Cap; Sets a Unique World Record

Captain KL Rahul and coach VVS Laxman will look to make some changes in the 3rd ODI in order to provide some match practice for the ones who have been warming the bench. With the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi to Avesh Khan in the squad, here's India's possible predicted playing 11 for the final match of the series.

Ind's Predicted Playing 11 For 1st ODI vs Zim: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav.

India Squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

As far as Zimbabwe is concerned – Even that may not be enough for the beleaguered hosts, but they would do well to promote Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams up the order to create an impact in the dead rubber match.