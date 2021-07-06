New Delhi: The young Indian team is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in the limited-overs series starting from July 13. The Men in Blue led will play three ODIs and five T20Is in the neighbouring country. With most of the senior players not available due to the England Test series, Shikhar Dhawan will the Indian team in Virat Kohli’s absence. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy as Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the coach for the tour. Also Read - Will be Starting From Scratch in Sri Lanka Series: Suryakumar Yadav

Several rookie players, who have performed well in the Indian Premier League, has got a call-up in the tour. Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya are the players who had a great run in the first half of IPL 2021. However, coach Dravid has already said that the series will not be going to make any major impact on India’s 2021 T20 World Cup squad selection. Also Read - Arjuna Ranatunga Just Wants to be in The Limelight: Danish Kaneria Slams Ex-Sri Lanka Captain Over His Comments on Shikhar Dhawan

The three-match ODI series and five T20I will be broadcasted in four languages in India. Sony TEN 1 and Sony SIX will telecast the games in English while Sony TEN 3 in Hindi. While the audience can also watch the match in Tamil and Telugu commentary at Sony Ten 4. The live streaming of the high-octane matches will be available on SonyLIV. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For Sri Lanka ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Likely to Open, Chetan Sakariya Debut on Cards

The list of commentators has also been announced as some of the big names from Indian cricket will hold the mic.

English:

Sanjay Manjrekar

Ajit Agarkar

Ajay Jadeja

Matt Floy

Hindi:

Mohammad Kaif

Vivek Razdan

Amit Mishra

Saba Karim

Arjun Pandit

Tamil:

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

WV Raman

Vidhyut Sivaramakrishnan

T Arasu

S Seshadri

Telugu:

Venkatapathy Raju

Gnaneswara Rao

C Venkatesh

RJ Hemanth

Sandeep Kumar

Vijay Mahavadi