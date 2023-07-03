From Saurav Ghosal To Ramit Tadon: Top 10 Male Squash Players In India

Home

Saurav Ghosal has been a pioneer in squash for India and has played a big role in taking the sport in the world map.

Saurav Ghosal won India's first-ever singles CWG medal in 2022. (Image: Instagram)

Squash has always been a sport that hid in the shadows of cricket, football, badminton, athletics and tennis in India. However, with the individuals like Ramit Tandon, Saurav Ghosal excelling at the world stage, the awareness of the squash has increased in the country. A racquet sport that requires tremendous amount of energy, stamina and athleticism, people from all walks of life nowadays play squash to keep themselves fit.

Lets take a look at the top 10 squash players in India:

# Saurav Ghosal: Regarded as one of the best players the country has ever produced, Saurav Ghosal is a pioneer in the sport and kept the Indian flag high consistently for decades. Having started his love for squash in Kolkata before moving to Chennai to pursue the sport professionally. Ghosal also brought India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in singles when he won bronze in Birmingham in 2022.

# Harinder Pal Sandhu: Just like Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Sandhu is one of the top squash players in India, and made a name for himself over the years. Sindhu’s came into the limelight when he won the Asian Individual Squad Championship in 2014 and reached a career-best ranking of 47 in 2018.

# Mahesh Mangaonkar: One of the acomplished players in the country, Mahesh Mangaonkar’s speed, technique, and mental strength makes him peak above the rest. In 2015, he achieved his career-best ranking of 44 and also became the first Indian to win the IMET Open in 2013. Mangaonkar was also a member of the Indian team that won Asian Games gold in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea.

GRATITUDE That’s the overriding feeling in my heart for all that I experienced on court in 2022 Of course, loads of things didn’t quite go to plan & there were tough times to deal with. But there were many happy moments to smile about Thank you to the universe for everything pic.twitter.com/Ru3vXm4Gsw — Saurav Ghosal (@SauravGhosal) December 30, 2022

# Ramit Tandon: A rising start in Indian squash, Ramit Tandon was ranked second in the country and has the potential to be one of the greats of the sport. Born is Kolkata, Tandon is currently based in the United States, but represents India at international level and was a part of the India’s squash contingent at 2018 Commonwealth Games. He also won a bronze medal at Asian Games.

# Vikram Malhotra: A prominent figure in Indian squash, Vikram Malhotra represented the country at international level and was ranked 68 in the world as of 2018. He also served as an assistant coach at Trinity College from 2013 to 2018.

A talented Indian squash player, Aditya Jagtap displayed tremendous potential at the national and international circuit and was ranked 64 in 2021.

# Abhishek Pradhan: Abhishek Pradhan is a talented squash player and has been a consistent candidate at the national level over the years. Pradhan represented India at an international level.

# Gaurav Nandrajog: A known face at the national level, Gaurav Nandrajog has achieved much success in domestic competitions and also represented India in several squash tournaments.

# Ravi Dixit: Having a notable presence in Indian squash, Ravi Dixit became the first Indian to become an Asian junior champion. He also played three National Games and returned with a medal in all. He won silver in 2011 and bronze in 2015 and 2022.

# Velavan Senthilkumar: A promising youngster, Velavan Senthilkumar has shown potential with his performances and represented India at the international level in both junior and senior categories. Senthilkumar won the 2016 Asian Junior Squash Championship and 2017 British Junior Open. He won the Madison Open in 2018 to bag his first PSA title.

