WWE Superstar John Cena’s Instagram page is as bizarre as it can get. For starters, Cena never gives caption to his photos on Instagram leaving his followers guessing the context of the pictures he shares. And the posts are just random. Some photo-shopped, badly even, and there is no clear pattern. However, his Instagram profile explains that bizzarness a bit: “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”
For somebody who can talk the talk with a mic in hand and probably is the best in WWE’s long history, rivaled only the the ‘Great One’ The Rock, it is quite perplexing that Cena does use his talent on the photo-blogging website.
For Indian fans, his posts, mostly reference to US pop culture, is something hard to comprehend. However, the 16-time WWE World Champion does indulge in a bit of marketing or let’s call it covert advertising here and there. Even then it is random at best. Recently, Cena shared a photo of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and fair to say the Indians fans following Cena were chuffed.
But, this is not the first time Cena has shared something related to India or Ranveer Singh also. Here’s a few instances were Cena showed his love – so we are claim – for India with his bizzare randomness. Enjoy: