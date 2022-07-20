New Delhi: On 9th July, Ravindra Jadeja grabbed the headlines when he deleted all his Chennai Super Kings posts on Instagram, sparking speculations that in the 2023 season, the flamboyant Indian all-rounder will no longer play for the 4-time IPL winners. He has not till now given the exact reasons but an official of CSK has cleared the air later on that that it was a personal call taken by Jadeja as nothing is wrong between the two parties.Also Read - Lungi Ngidi on How CSK Captain MS Dhoni Played a 'Massive' Part in IPL Journey

Cut to 18th July, nine days after the incident, Jadeja perhaps has once again fuelled the rumour, when he shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story, written, 'Don't lower your standards for anyone or anything. Self respect is everything.'

What does this story means? Is it something related to his rumoured feud with CSK? or maybe a life-motivating quote for all his fans. Who knows.

The next day, Chennai Super Kings fans have started a trend on Twitter, requesting the 33-year old India international not to leave the Super Kings. Tweets flooded in appreciation of Sir Jadeja.

I don’t know the context but I see CSK fans begging him not to leave CSK under WE YELLOVE YOU JADEJA… please @imjadeja don’t, this is my worst nightmare 😭🤧 — Luttappii😈 (@luttappii99) July 19, 2022

CSK fans are always with you, @imjadeja 🤝🏻💛

Waiting for your Stronger Comeback in IPL ! 🦁👑 WE YELLOVE YOU JADEJA 😇#RavindraJadeja #CSK pic.twitter.com/RBm5LN1AmJ — Shreyansh 🎭 (@shreyansh0727) July 19, 2022

In 2021, Jadeja stepped down as captain after a poor run where CSK lost six out of the eight matches he led. His personal form was also not anywhere near to his potential. Jadeja could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

It was a season to forget for Chennai as they could not even make the playoffs. While Dhoni has confirmed he would lead the side in 2023, it remains to be seen what exactly happens with Jadeja as he is an integral part of the CSK setup.