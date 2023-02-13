Home

From Smriti Mandhana to Natalie Sciver- Top 5 Expensive Buys At Women’s Premier League Auction

Here's a look at the top 5 expensive buys of the inaugural Women's Premier League Auction.

From Smriti Mandhana to Natalie Sciver- Top 5 Expensive Buys At Women's Premier League Auction. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The inaugural Women’s Premier League auction have come to an end and it was some auction to be remembered for Women’s cricket. The Indian players have fetched huge sum, which is a result of intense bidding wars among the franchises. The WPL will be witnessing some of the best players from all around the world and many young players will be getting a golden chance to rub shoulders with the very best in business. There has been quite a number of players, who all have broken the bank in the very first women’s auction. Here’s a look at the top 5 expensive buys.

1) Smriti Mandhana

India’s superstar batter has fetched the highest amount in the auction. The Royal Challengers Bangalore bagged her for a record INR 3.60 crore. She is the top contender to be the captain of the side as indicated by their Director of Cricket Mike Hesson.

2. Ashleigh Gardner

Australian all-rounder Asheigh Gardner is in second position along with Natalie Sciver as the second most expensive player. Gujarat Giants bought her for INR 3.20 crores.

3. Natalie Sciver

Just like Gardner, Natalie Sciver was also bought for INR 3.20 crores. She will be playing for the Mumbai Indians. The former England captain is one of the biggest stars in world cricket and she will definitely play a big role in MI’s campaign.

4. Deepti Sharma

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be playing for her local UP team UP Warriorz. The Warriorz fetched her for INR 2.60 crores. In recent years, the 25-year old has been one of the consistent performers in the T20I format.

5. Jemimah Rodrigues

Rodrigues one of India’s key batters fetched a total of INR 2.20 crores and will be playing for the Delhi Capitals side. Jemimah played a crucial knock in India’s recent victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

