New Delhi: The latest edition of Indian Premier League is just around the corner with all eight franchises fine-tuning their preparations as they launch their campaigns to lift the silverware. The season starts from April 9 and will run across Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad with some of the biggest names from the world of cricket in action. Five-time winners and defending champion Mumbai Indians kickstart will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the season at Chepauk in Chennai on Friday. Also Read - IPL 2021: RCB Pacer Mohammed Siraj Dreams of Becoming India's Highest Wicket-Taker
Ahead of the season, we take a look at the major records created during the 13 years of IPL that started in 2008 when in a fairy-tale finish, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final becoming the inaugural champions. Also Read - IPL 2021, MI vs RCB in Chennai: Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Chennai Weather Forecast For Match 1
IPL Batting Records Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Picks All-Time IPL 11: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Find a Place in MS Dhoni-Led Team
The Top-Five Highest Run Getters
#Virat Kohli (RCB) 5878
#Suresh Raina (CSK) 5368
#David Warner (SRH) 5254
#Rohit Sharma (MI) 5230
#Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 5197
Most Number of Centuries
#Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 6
#Virat Kohli (RCB) 5
#David Warner (SRH) 4
#Shane Watson (CSK) 4
#AB de Villiers (RCB) 3
Most Number of Half-Centuries
#David Warner (SRH) 48
#Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 41
#Rohit Sharma (MI) 39
#Virat Kohli (RCB) 39
#Suresh Raina (CSK) 38
Most Sixes (Individual)
#Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 349
#AB de Villiers (RCB) 235
#MS Dhoni (CSK) 216
#Rohit Sharma (MI) 213
#Virat Kohli (RCB) 201
Most Number of Fours
#Sikhar Dhawan (DC) 591
#David Warner (SRH) 510
#Virat Kohli (RCB) 503
#Suresh Raina (CSK) 493
#Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 491
Best Strike Rate
#Andre Russell (KKR) 182.33
#Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings) 165.39
#Sunil Narine (KKR) 164.27
#Hardik Pandya (MI) 159.26
#Moeen Ali (CSK) 158.46
Highest Individual Scores
#Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 175 (66 balls) for RCB vs Pune Warriors India
#Brendon McMullum (KKR) 158 (73 balls) vs RCB
#AB de Villiers (RCB) 133 (59 balls) vs MI
#KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) 132 (69 balls) vs RCB
#AB de Villiers (RCB) 129 (52 balls) vs *Gujarat Lions
============
IPL All-Time Bowling Records
Highest Wicket-Takers
#Lasith Malinga (MI) 170
#Amit Mishra (DC) 160
#Piyush Chawla (MI) 156
#Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 153
#Harbhajan Singh (KKR) 150
Best Bowling Figures in a Match
#Alzarri Joseph (MI) 6/12 vs SRH
#Sohail Tanvir (RR) 6/14 vs CSK
#Adam Zampa (RPS) 6/19 vs SRH
#Anil Kumble (RCB) 5/5 vs RR
#Ishant Sharma (*DC) 5/12 vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala
Best Economy Rates
#Rashid Khan (SRH) 6.24
#Anil Kumble (RCB) 6.57
#Glenn McGrath (DD*/DC) 6.61
#Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK) 6.67
#Roloef van der Merwe (RCB) 6.74
Best Bowling Average
#Kagiso Rabada (DC) 18.09
#Doug Bollinger (CSK) 18.72
#Dimitri Masceranhas (*KXIP) 18.73
#Farveez Maharoof (DD*) 19.25
#Lasith Malinga (MI) 19.80
Most Number of Dots
#Harbhajan Singh (CSK) 1249
#Ravichandran Ashwin (DC) 1170
#Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 1164
#Lasith Malinga (MI) 1155
#Piyush Chawla (MI) 1148
With PTI Inputs