New Delhi: The latest edition of Indian Premier League is just around the corner with all eight franchises fine-tuning their preparations as they launch their campaigns to lift the silverware. The season starts from April 9 and will run across Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad with some of the biggest names from the world of cricket in action. Five-time winners and defending champion Mumbai Indians kickstart will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the season at Chepauk in Chennai on Friday.

Ahead of the season, we take a look at the major records created during the 13 years of IPL that started in 2008 when in a fairy-tale finish, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final becoming the inaugural champions.

IPL Batting Records Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Picks All-Time IPL 11: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Find a Place in MS Dhoni-Led Team

The Top-Five Highest Run Getters

#Virat Kohli (RCB) 5878

#Suresh Raina (CSK) 5368

#David Warner (SRH) 5254

#Rohit Sharma (MI) 5230

#Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 5197

Most Number of Centuries

#Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 6

#Virat Kohli (RCB) 5

#David Warner (SRH) 4

#Shane Watson (CSK) 4

#AB de Villiers (RCB) 3

Most Number of Half-Centuries

#David Warner (SRH) 48

#Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 41

#Rohit Sharma (MI) 39

#Virat Kohli (RCB) 39

#Suresh Raina (CSK) 38

Most Sixes (Individual)

#Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 349

#AB de Villiers (RCB) 235

#MS Dhoni (CSK) 216

#Rohit Sharma (MI) 213

#Virat Kohli (RCB) 201

Most Number of Fours

#Sikhar Dhawan (DC) 591

#David Warner (SRH) 510

#Virat Kohli (RCB) 503

#Suresh Raina (CSK) 493

#Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 491

Best Strike Rate

#Andre Russell (KKR) 182.33

#Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings) 165.39

#Sunil Narine (KKR) 164.27

#Hardik Pandya (MI) 159.26

#Moeen Ali (CSK) 158.46

Highest Individual Scores

#Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 175 (66 balls) for RCB vs Pune Warriors India

#Brendon McMullum (KKR) 158 (73 balls) vs RCB

#AB de Villiers (RCB) 133 (59 balls) vs MI

#KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) 132 (69 balls) vs RCB

#AB de Villiers (RCB) 129 (52 balls) vs *Gujarat Lions

IPL All-Time Bowling Records

Highest Wicket-Takers

#Lasith Malinga (MI) 170

#Amit Mishra (DC) 160

#Piyush Chawla (MI) 156

#Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 153

#Harbhajan Singh (KKR) 150

Best Bowling Figures in a Match

#Alzarri Joseph (MI) 6/12 vs SRH

#Sohail Tanvir (RR) 6/14 vs CSK

#Adam Zampa (RPS) 6/19 vs SRH

#Anil Kumble (RCB) 5/5 vs RR

#Ishant Sharma (*DC) 5/12 vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala

Best Economy Rates

#Rashid Khan (SRH) 6.24

#Anil Kumble (RCB) 6.57

#Glenn McGrath (DD*/DC) 6.61

#Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK) 6.67

#Roloef van der Merwe (RCB) 6.74

Best Bowling Average

#Kagiso Rabada (DC) 18.09

#Doug Bollinger (CSK) 18.72

#Dimitri Masceranhas (*KXIP) 18.73

#Farveez Maharoof (DD*) 19.25

#Lasith Malinga (MI) 19.80

Most Number of Dots

#Harbhajan Singh (CSK) 1249

#Ravichandran Ashwin (DC) 1170

#Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 1164

#Lasith Malinga (MI) 1155

#Piyush Chawla (MI) 1148

