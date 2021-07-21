New Delhi: It was a match for ages. At 193-7, chasing 276, India looked down and out from the contest. However, India’s fast bowler Deepak Chahar had other plans. Chahar added 84 runs with his bowling partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar and took India over the line. The right-hander from Rajasthan scored an unbeaten knock of 69 runs from 82 balls with the help of seven fours and a six and battled against a charged-up Sri Lankan bowling attack as well as cramps – to take his team over the line by three wickets and also helped them clinch the series.Also Read - IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Deepak Chahar Scripts India's Series-Sealing Win Over Sri Lanka
Bhuvneshwar Kumar also scored a crucial knock of unbeaten 19 runs and showed his experience. India had their backs against the wall but Chahar and Kumar were able to get the team back in the contest with their match-winning alliance.
Earlier, Sri Lanka posted a par score of 275 runs after Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first. Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka scored half-centuries whereas Chamika Karunaratne once again provided the finishing touches.
On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan’s ploy to see the ball and hit the ball didn’t work whereas Suryakumar Yadav scored a fine fifty in the middle order.
Here is how cricketers reacted to India’s win: