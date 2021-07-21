New Delhi: It was a match for ages. At 193-7, chasing 276, India looked down and out from the contest. However, India’s fast bowler Deepak Chahar had other plans. Chahar added 84 runs with his bowling partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar and took India over the line. The right-hander from Rajasthan scored an unbeaten knock of 69 runs from 82 balls with the help of seven fours and a six and battled against a charged-up Sri Lankan bowling attack as well as cramps – to take his team over the line by three wickets and also helped them clinch the series.Also Read - IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Deepak Chahar Scripts India's Series-Sealing Win Over Sri Lanka

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also scored a crucial knock of unbeaten 19 runs and showed his experience. India had their backs against the wall but Chahar and Kumar were able to get the team back in the contest with their match-winning alliance. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Miss Warm-up Match vs County Select XI Due to Respective Injuries; BCCI Reveals Reason

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted a par score of 275 runs after Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first. Avishka Fernando and Charith Asalanka scored half-centuries whereas Chamika Karunaratne once again provided the finishing touches. Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI Match: Where to Watch IND vs SL Stream Live Match Online, TV Telecast- All You Need to Know

On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan’s ploy to see the ball and hit the ball didn’t work whereas Suryakumar Yadav scored a fine fifty in the middle order.

Here is how cricketers reacted to India’s win:

Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2021

That was some performance by team India. Solid grit shown right through @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 20, 2021

Wow ! Even some of our bench strength is good enough to beat an international side !! What a win lads 👏🏽🇮🇳 @deepak_chahar9 you can bat 👊🏽 @surya_14kumar got a find a place for this talent in top 11 !congratulations skipper @SDhawan25 #rahuldravid and the whole team #INDvSL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar showed today he is a sharp and smart fighter. He is mentally strong and very entertaining – he brings a bit of mohalla cricket to the international field. Playing with the world’s best finisher Dhoni at CSK also helps. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/2bFuyvZRE1 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar is the story of belief. Never say die. Never give up. Chamakte Raho Deepak ki tarah, Chahar 🥳😊👏 #SLvsIND — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2021