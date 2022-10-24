New Delhi: India is currently basking on the occasion of Diwali as the tri-colour nation celebrate the festival of lights. Yesterday, the Indian cricket team gave a perfect Diwali gift to it’s nation as the Men in Blue defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 4 wickets in a last-ball thriller in the T20 World Cup.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Taskin Ahmed's Four-Fer Gives Bangladesh Narrow Nine-Run Win Over Netherlands
The Man of the Match from yesterday’s match Virat Kohli and other India legends took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion of festival of lights. Also Read - The King Is Back! Kohli's 'Virat Roop' Is A Sight To Behold
Also Read - As Virat Kohli Lights Up Diwali With Unbeaten 82, ICC Pays Tribute By Recounting His Five Best T20 WC Knocks
Australian superstar David Warner who is a fan favourite here in India, also wished his Indian fans on the auspicious occasion.