Ravi Shastri in all probability looks to retain his position as head coach of Team India. India captain Virat Kohli has already shown his inclination for that before the side left for the West Indies tour. Not long back, BCCI asked suitable candidates to apply for the position. Many applications were received and finally, five candidates, along with Shastri were shortlisted for the final interview that will take place on August 16. The names that have been shortlisted include Tom Moody, Mike Hesson, Lalchand Rajput, Robin Singh, Phil Simmons.

So, what are the things that will work in his favour when he appears for the interview in front of the CAC members Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswami?

Captain’s Soft Corner: Not once, but Kohli backed Ravi Shastri during the Kumble episode as well. Even after his contract ended after the completion of the World Cup, Kohli has openly backed him during a presser while the process of applying was still on. The final decision will rest with the three CAC members of the panel but Kohli, as captain may have a say.

Splendid Overseas Record: Not considered as good travellers, Ravi Shastri helped Team India change that as the boys created history Down Under by winning the Test series. They also managed to register wins in South Africa and England, places where India was not considered to be potent.

Weak Competition: Considering five other candidates would be looking to take Ravi Shastri’s job, it will not be easy. Ravi Shastri knows the Indian setup better than most, as a player and as a coach. If one looks at the CV of the other candidates, no one has the body of work apart from maybe, Tom Moody to give Ravi a run for his money.

Good Man Management Skills: It is no secret that Ravi Shastri bonds well with every Team India member at a very personal level. That also helps him to manage the boys better, which is essential. Ravi Shastri’s equation with the younger crop and the next-gen stars like Kuldeep, Chahal and Pandya brothers easily makes him the frontrunner for the top job.

Keeping the Media at Bay: Ravi Shastri can manage the Indian media better than most and that is what would be expected of the next head coach. As cricket is a religion in India, cricketers are always under scrutiny. To keep the problems aside and not let that affect the players is essential for success. This is also another point that makes Ravi Shastri one of the favourites as the head coach.