Veteran Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary slammed the selectors after he did not get picked for the East Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy. Manoj has asked the selectors to give clarity as to what is the criteria for selection. Tiwary feels it is not clear why he has been dropped after scoring runs recently. He also speaks of the double ton he scored against a quality MP attack. “Since d Duleep trophy teams 4 d year 2018-2019 is out and I don’t see my name featuring in any of them. I want 2 ask d Selectors, Wat is d criteria 4 a player like me 2 get selected again in Duleep trophy teams or Indian team ? If u guys can be kind enough 2 let me know,” read Manoj’s first post.

The cricketer did not stop there as he launched another tweet. “Then accordingly will plan before a new season. I see few players got picked in this Duleep trophy team by turning out 4 new teams last year which includes Sikkim, Arunachal, Nagaland etc. Is it quantity over quality ?? If that’s the case then I wud prefer goin 2 those team and,” read his second tweet.

And then he came up with a third post which read, “Score tons of runs nd den get picked. Scored a double hundred against MP and a hundred against punjab nd both the teams had quality bowlers. I don’t want to put up my stats but I wud request u all to just go and hav a look plz. Clarity is something which players looks for which,” read his post.

And then the final post. “Is not there for me from last year and half. Last year I’m d only one in d history of Indian cricket 2 make a record in 50 overs tournaments at number 4 batting position. Scored at an average of 100 in both Vijay Hazare nd also in Deodhar trophy. I demand a clarity,” his last tweet.

The 33-year-old is also not a part of the IPL as he went unsold in 2019.