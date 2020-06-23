Dream11 Team Prediction

FS vs JNT CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Fujian Sturgeons vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Match at 9:30 AM IST June 23 Tuesday: Also Read - XFT vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2020: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs Bayi Rockets Match at 5:05 PM IST June 22 Monday

The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games. Also Read - SZA vs GST Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Shenzhen Aviators vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Match at 1:30 PM IST June 22 Monday

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Also Read - SL vs JD Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Shanxi Loons vs Jiangsu Dragon Match at 9:30 AM IST June 22

My Dream11 Team

PG: T Lawson (SP)

SG: K Sidikejiang

SF: C Linjian, T Liu

PF: L Hu

C: Z Wang, H Dal, A lee.

Squads

Fujian Sturgeons (FS): Ty Lawson, Jianghuai Li, Tang Jie, Mingzhi Xu, Kamiran Sidikejiang, Ming-Yu Liu, Yacai Xie, Fei Cao, Chen Linjian, Yichao Huang, Chenhao Diao, Long-Mao Hu, Sun Chunpeng, Runfeng Wang, Zhelin Wang, He Zhongda, Zhe Sun

Jilin Northeast Tigers (JNT): Jinming Cui, Ming Lian, Weizhe Jiang, Degao Kong, ChangYii Chai, Fu Bowen, Jiang Yuxing, Tianyi Liu, JinLin Guo, Mingyang Geng, Cheng Zhong, Biao Zhang, YuBo Xia, Entong Zhu, Huaibo Dai, Ang Lee

