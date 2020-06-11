Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Fraport Skyliners vs SC Rasta Vechta Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match FSL vs RAV at Audi Dome, Munich: In an exciting game of the Basketball Bundesliga on super Thursday, Fraport Skyliners will host SC Rasta Vechta at the Audi Dome Munich on June 11. With all the matches in Basketball Bundelsiga's final tournament being played at a single venue, Audi Dome, in Munich, no team can really claim to have the home-court advantage. It's even-steven, in that sense, before every match and that's why every team is looking like a more suitable matchup in this phase of the competition.

Omn the other hand, Rasta Vechta are one of the in-form teams in the league. They have had a wonderful campaign, beating high-profile teams along the way and now carry the 'favourite tag' to win the league. They were on a five-game winning run before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the competition.

My Dream11 Team

Point guard: Joe Rahon

Shooting guard: Jaroslaw Zyskowski, Lamont Jones

Small forward: Trevis Simpson, Nigel Pruitt (SP)

Power forward: Yorman Bartolo, Jarelle Reischel

Centre: Michael Kessens (SP)

FSL vs RAV Starting 5s

Fraport Skyliners: Robertson, Joe, Richard, Gytis, Yorman.

SC Rasta Vechta: Jaroslaw, Ishmail, Matic, Trevis, Joshua.

FSL vs RAV Likely Squads

SC Rasta Vechta: Jaroslaw Zyskowski, Ishmail Wainright, Jarelle Reischel, Philipp Herkenhoff, Luc van Slooten, Josh Young, Michael Kessens, Tim Insinger, Matic Rebec, Trevis Simpson, Max DiLeo, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann.

Fraport Skyliners: Richard Freudenberg, Nigel Pruitt, Yorman Bartolo, Leon Kratzer, Gytis Masiulis, Aaron Kayser, Joe Rahon, Akeem Vargas, Len Schoormann, Lamont Jones, Matthew McQuaid, Bruno Vrcic, Quantez Robertson, Shaquille Hines, Marco Voller.

