Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Fraport Skyliners vs Ratiopharm Ulm Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match FSL vs ULM at Audi Dome, Munich: With an aim to book a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing Basketball Bundesliga competition, Frankfurt Skyliners will take on Ratiopharm Ulm in the quarters at the Audi Dome, Munich on June 17 (Wednesday). The Basketball Bundesliga FSL vs ULM clash will begin at 8 PM IST. With all the matches in Basketball Bundelsiga's final tournament being played at a single venue, Audi Dome, no team can really claim to have the home-court advantage. Skyliners struggled during the course of the group stage. They won just one game out of four but somehow managed to qualify for the quarters. Their sole win came against RASTA Vechta, who failed to get on winning board. Skyliners will be under no illusion that they can't afford to play at the same level they were playing in group games.

Ratiopharm Ulm, meanwhile, topped Group A and were one of only two teams not to lose a single game, as they won all four matches. That return to form is enough to indicate they are favourite going into this game, and also a potential title winner.

My Dream11 Team

Point guard: Thomas Klepeisz (SP)

Shooting guards: Tyler Harvey, Lamont Jones

Small forwards: Quantez Robertson, Patrick Heckmann

Power forwards: Yorman Bartolo, Andreas Obst

Center: Leon Kratzer

FSL vs ULM Starting 5s

Fraport Skyliners: S Hines / Y Bartolo, Q Robertson, L Kratzer / G Masiulis, J Rahon, L Jones.

Ratiopharm Ulm: D Osetkowski, D Willis, A Obst, P Gunther, A Goodwin.

FSL vs ULM Likely Squads

Fraport Skyliners: Richard Freudenberg, Nigel Pruitt, Yorman Bartolo, Leon Kratzer, Gytis Masiulis, Aaron Kayser, Joe Rahon, Akeem Vargas, Len Schoormann, Lamont Jones, Matthew McQuaid, Bruno Vrcic, Quantez Robertson, Shaquille Hines, Marco Voller.

Ratiopharm Ulm: Per Gunther, Christoph Philipps, Zachary Ensminger, Timo Lanmuller, Thomas Klepeisz, Archie Goodwin, Tyler Harvey, Kristofer Krause, Derek Willis, Moritz Krimmer, Patrick Heckmann, Andreas Obst, Mate Fazekas, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Gavin Schilling, Nat Diallo, Nicolos Bretzel, Dylan Osetkowski.

