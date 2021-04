FT vs ALB Dream11 Team Predictions

Fresh Tropical vs Albano Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan Match 10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FT vs ALB at Milan Cricket Ground: Albano began their campaign with a win Milan Cricket Club on Tuesday and will take on Fresh Tropical today. Tropical too won their first match of the series, beating Milan United.

Fresh Tropical vs Albano Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FT vs ALB, ECS T10 – Milan 2021, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Albano Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Fresh Tropical vs Albano ECS T10 – Milan, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – FT vs ALB T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

FT vs ALB Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Milan Match 10 between Fresh Tropical and Albano will start from 3:00 PM IST – April 7.

Match Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

FT vs ALB My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Imran (captain), Jorawar Singh (vice-captain), Monu Lal, Amir Sharif, Satwinder Ram, Zain Naqvi, Asim Ali, Parveen Kumar, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema, Shahroze Usman

FT vs ALB Probable Playing XIs

Fresh Tropical: Amir Sharif, Zain Naqvi, Muhammad Imran, Mahesh Javed, Bilal Hamid, Fahad Baqar, Hassan Jamil, Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Ammar Rasool

Albano: Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Bharti Bangar, Asim Ali, Ajay Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Anmol Singh, Shahroze Usman

FT vs ALB Full Squads

Fresh Tropical: Ammar Rasool, Arslan Shahid, Amir Sharif, Hassan Taseer, Hameed Farhan, Imran Muhammad, Mahash Javed, Fahad Baqar, Bilal Hamid, Qasim Muhammad, Zain Naqvi, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Shahzad Sarwar, Jawad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Sadam Hussain, Hassan Jamil

Albano: Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar

