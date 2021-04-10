FT vs BOG Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Milan

Fresh Tropical vs Bogliasco CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Milan – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FT vs BOG at Milan Cricket Ground: In the Eliminator of FanCode ECS T10 Milan tournament, Bogliasco CC will take on Fresh Tropical at the Milan Cricket Ground on Saturday. The FanCode ECS T10 Milan FT vs BOG match will start at 5:30 PM IST – April 10. Fresh Tropical have won three of the five ECS T10 Milan matches they have played so far. After losing the opening encounter against Bogliasco, Bergamo won three successive matches before losing to Fresh Tropical in their last encounter. Bogliasco, on the other hand, won their first three ECS T10 Milan fixtures, including the one against Fresh Tropical. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and FT vs BOG Dream11 Team Prediction, FT vs BOG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FT vs BOG Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 Milan, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Fresh Tropical vs Bogliasco CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Milan.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Milan toss between Bogliasco CC and Fresh Tropical will take place at 5 PM IST – April 10.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

FT vs BOG My Dream11 Team

Sachin Tharuka (VC), Sandesh Hansaja, Dunishka Polpitiya, Zain Naqvi, Upul Nandana, Supun Tharanga, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran (C), Zahid Cheema, Niranga Malameege, Bilal Hamid.

FT vs BOG Probable Playing XIs

Fresh Tropical: Muhammad Imran (C), Amir Sharif, Ammar Rasool (WK), Zain Naqvi, Mahash Javed, Hassan Jamil, Imran Muhammad, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi.

Bogliasco CC: Madupa Fernando (C), Sachin Tharuka, Supun Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Niranga Malameege, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Roshan Weerasinghe, Sandesh Hansaja, Ralph Fernando, Dumindu Nissanka, Dunishka Polpitiya.

FT vs BOG Squads

Fresh Tropical: Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool (WK), Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran (C), Fahad Baqar, Imran Muhammad, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Jawad Sarwar, Sadam Hussain, Qasim Muhammad, Arslan Shahid, Hassan Taseer and Hameed Farhan.

Bogliasco CC: Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando (C), Rusith Gayan, Niranga Malameege, Upul Nandana, Dunishka Polpitiya, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga Pethum, Duminda, Amila Viraj and Dumindu Nissanka.

