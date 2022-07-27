FT vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Fantasy Hints

FT vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fresh Tropical vs Jinnah Brescia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy, 12 PM & 2 PM IST July 27, Wednesday.

Here is the ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FT vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, FT vs JIB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, FT vs JIB Playing 11s ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Fresh Tropical vs Jinnah Brescia, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS Italy Super Series 2022 toss between Fresh Tropical and Jinnah Brescia will take place at 11.30 AM & 1.30 PM IST Respectively.

Time – July 27, 12 PM & 2PM IST



Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy.

FT vs JIB Dream11 Team

Rizwan Tanveer(c), Bilal Masud, Zain Naqvi, Asim Ali, Hasan Ali, Hassan Ahmad, Saif Ur Rehman, Amir Sharif, Hassan Jamil, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema(vc)

FT vs JIB Probable Playing XI

Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi (wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Bilal Hamid (c), Mahas Javed, Hassan Jamil, Asim Ali, Hussain Bilal, Shahzad Hamayun, Hakimi Suliman, Zahid Cheema.

Jinnah Brescia: Mubashar Hussain(wk), Sharukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad, Rizwan Tanweer, Faheem Nazir, Bilal Masud, Sadat Ali, Hasan Ali, Humza Ishtiaq, Faisal Shabbir, Rukhsar Ahmed (c)