FT vs MU Dream11 Team Predictions

The first match of the day will see Fresh Tropical and Milan United getting their respective campaigns underway when they face off against each other. On the opening day, Bogliasco set the pace winning all their three matches, beating Pioltello United, Milan Kingsgrove and Bergarmo Cricket Club.

Fresh Tropical vs Milan United Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan

FT vs MU Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Milan Match 5 between Fresh Tropical and Milan United will start from 1:00 PM IST – April 6.

Match Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

FT vs MU My Dream11 Team

Suresh Silva (captain), Damian Fernando (vice-captain), Shihan Perera, Imran Muhammad, Stephen Jayasekara, Roshan Silva, Fahad Malik, Tharidu Hirtina, Zahid Cheema, Bilal Mohammad, Niyon Perera

FT vs MU Probable Playing XIs

Fresh Tropical: Arslan Shahid, Imran Muhammad, Qasim Muhammad, Abdul Butt, Fahad Malik, Zain Naqvi, Zahid Cheema, Bilal Muhammad, Suliman Hakmi, Sikander Abbas, Sadam Hussain

Milan United: Shihan Perera, Damian Fernando, Roshan Silva, Suresh Silva, Stephen Jayasekara, Lakshman Wickramasingh, Tharidu Hirtina, Gayan Silva, Ashan Ranasinghe, Niyon Perera, Dilusha Fernando

FT vs MU Full Squads

Fresh Tropical: Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Arslan Shahid, Hameed Farhan, Hassan Taseer, Jawad Sarwar, Bilal Hamid, Sikander Abbas, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool, Sadam Hussain, Suliman Hakimi, Abdul Wahab, Amir Sharif, Bilal Aslam, Fahad Baqar, Hassan Jamil, Imran Muhammad, Mahash Javed, Qasim Muhammad, Shahzad Sarwar

Milan United: Shehan Perera, Shihan Perera, Ali Haseeb, Sasidu Divyanja, Suhan Fernando, Ashan Ranasinghe, Dilusha Fernando, Stephen Jayasekara, Sudesh Perera, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina, Trishan Aruma, Waruna Mahendra, Damina Fernando, Iren Gamage, Dineth Nishanka, Gayan Silva, Isuru Fernando, Lakshman Herath, Niyon Perera, Ravindu Thilanka, Roshan Silva, Shehan Tissera

