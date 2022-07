FT vs RCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Fantasy Hints

FT vs RCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fresh Tropical vs Roma Cricket Club, Playing 11s For Today's Match Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy, 12 PM & 2 PM IST July 28, Thursday.

Here is the ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FT vs RCC Dream11 Team Prediction, FT vs RCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, FT vs RCC Playing 11s ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Fresh Tropical vs Roma Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS Italy Super Series 2022 toss between Fresh Tropical and Roma Cricket Club will take place at 11.30 AM & 1.30 PM IST Respectively.

Time – July 28, 12 PM & 2PM IST



Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy.

FT vs RCC Dream11 Team

Sujith Rillagodage, Amir Sharif (C), Rahat Ahmed, Hassan Jamil, Shoaib Amjad, Dinidu Marage, Crishan Kalugamage (VC), Achintha Naththandige, Zajid Cheema, Bilal Hamid, Sikander Abbas.

FT vs RCC Probable Playing XI

Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi (wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Bilal Hamid (c), Mahas Javed, Hassan Jamil, Asim Ali, Hussain Bilal, Shahzad Hamayun, Hakimi Suliman, Zahid Cheema.

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka