FTH vs ALY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS T10 Barcelona , Match 107 & 108 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fateh vs Ali Youngstars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona, 1&3 PM IST December 08, 2022, Monday

Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FTH vs ALY Dream11 Team Prediction, FTH vs ALY Fantasy Cricket Prediction, FTH vs ALY Playing 11s Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Fateh vs Ali Youngstars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fan code ECS T10 Barcelona 2022.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Fateh vs Ali Youngstars will take place at 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST.

Time – December 08, 1 & 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

FTH vs ALY Dream11

Wicket-keeper: M Ali, W Mirza

Batters: H Salik, R Singh, S Nazir

All-rounders: K Subhani, R Singh-I

Bowlers: B Singh, I Ahmed, N Sharif, G Singh

FTH vs ALY Probable Playing XI

Fateh(FTH): Ranjodh Singh, Surinder Singh, Waqas Mirza (wk), Sofiqul Islam, Gagandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Randip Singh (C), Kuldeep Singh, Bilal Hassan, Ali Haider, Amritpal Singh

Ali Youngstars(ALY): Mubashar Ali (wk), Mohammad Tanzeer (C), Shahid Nazir, Jafar Iqbal, Waqas Basharat, Haroon Salik, Farooq Ahmed, Karamat Subhani, Nawaz Sharif, Usman Mushtaq, Israr Ahmed

