FTH vs BEN Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Fateh CC vs Bengali CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FTH vs BEN at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In match no. 70 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Bengali CC will take on Fateh CC at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Thursday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona FTH vs BEN match will start at 9 PM IST – February 25. This is the second match of the day for both teams. Bengali have had a decent season so far, having won four out of seven matches they played so far. They are currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table and will be looking forward to ending their day with a win. On the other hand, Fateh have won only a single match out of their seven games, while two of their matches got abandoned due to rain. They are lying at the fifth spot on the points table. Bengali will come into this match as favourites because they have some in-form players. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and FTH vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction, FTH vs BEN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FTH vs BEN Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Fateh CC vs Bengali CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona. Also Read - CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona Match 69: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh CC at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 7 PM IST February 25 Thursday

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Fateh CC and Bengali CC will take place at 8:30 PM IST – February 25. Also Read - XI-S vs BEN Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 68: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For XI Stars vs Bengali at 5:00 PM IST February 25

Time: 9 PM IST. Also Read - CAT vs MIB Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 67: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Catalunya Tigers vs Men in Blue at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

FTH vs BEN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shafiqur Rahman

Batters – Waqar Hussain, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Happy Singh

All-Rounders – Omar Ali, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hussain (C), Randip Singh Daid

Bowlers – Hasan bin Hakim, Gurvinder Singh Sr (vc), Iqbal Wajid

FTH vs BEN Probable Playing XIs

Bengali CC: Riaz Howlander (C), Alauddin Siddique, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Nadeem Hussain, Mosaraf Hossain, Waqar Hussain, Shafiqur Rahman (WK), Hasan Bin Hakim, Al Amin Mg, Mukter Hossain.

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely(c), Gurvinder Singh Sr, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma, Happy Singh, Harjinder Singh, Tajinder Singh and Azeem Azam.

FTH vs BEN Squads

Fateh CC: Bhawandeep Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khwaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh-I, Yadwunder Sandhu, Amanbir Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Manvir Singh, Naghman Hussain, Randip Singh Daid, Ali Rafiq, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Harjinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Mirza Hamza Baig, and Shantanu Sharma Sonu.

Bengali CC: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BEN Dream11 Team/ FTH Dream11 Team/ Bengali CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.