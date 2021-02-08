FTH vs MIB Dream11 Tips

Fateh vs Men in Blue Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 3 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s FTH vs MIB at Montjuic Ground: Fateh will get their ECS T10 campaign underway when they take on Men in Blue in what will be the third match of the day. MIB lost their first match of the series earlier in the day to Bengali by three runs. Fateh vs Men in Blue Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FTH vs BEN, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Fateh Dream11 Team Player List, Men in Blue Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Fateh vs Men in Blue Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – FTH vs BEN T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Fateh vs Men in Blue ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona Also Read - BEN vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 2: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Bengali vs Catalunya at Montjuic Ground 3:00 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Fateh and Men in Blue will take place at 4:30 PM IST – February 8. Also Read - MIB vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Men in Blue vs Bengali at Montjuic Ground 1:00 PM IST February 8 Monday

Time: 5:00 PM IST. Also Read - Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RB vs BAR Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FTH vs MIB My Dream11 Team

Manjinder Singh Lovely (captain), Abhishek Borikar (vice-captain), Hargurjit Singh, Prasanna Jathan, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Sanjeev Tiwari, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Shankar Kaligatla, Naghman Hussain, Sri Srivastava

FTH vs MIB Probable Playing XIs

Men in Blue: Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Prasanna Jathan, Souvik Sengupta, Abhishek Borikar, Sanjeev Tiwari, Atul Kesar, Harpreet Singh, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana

Fateh: Harjinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Happy Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Naghman Hussain, Gurpreet Singh, Hargurjit Singh

FTH vs MIB Full Squads

Fateh: Gurvinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Gurchahat Singh, Tajinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Iqbal Wajid, Davinder Singh, Jagroop Singh, Amanbir Sran, Manvir Singh, Harjinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Happy Singh, Naghman Hussain, Gurpreet Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Mirza Baig, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Yadwinder Sandhu

Men in Blue: Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Naresh Kumar, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Harjot Randhawa, Prasanna Jathan, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Sri Srivastava, Sachin Sudarshana, Souvik Sengupta, Siddhartha Tewari, Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sunil Jangir, Harihar Sridhar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FTH Dream11 Team/ MIB Dream11 Team/ Fateh Dream11 Team Prediction/ Men in Blue Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.