Fateh CC vs Gracia CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FTH vs GRA at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no.59 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Gracia CC will take on Fateh CC at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Tuesday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona FTH vs GRA match will start at 7 PM IST – February 23. Fateh CC will be playing their second match of the day. They have won just one match out of the five they had played so far. Their only win came in the competition came against XI Stars. With four points from five matches, Fateh are lying fifth spot in the Group A points table. Meanwhile, Gracia have blown hot and cold as well. In five games, they have won two and lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain. With five points from as many games, Gracia occupy the third spot on the Group A points table at the moment. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and FTH vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, FTH vs GRA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FTH vs GRA Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Fateh CC vs Gracia CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Fateh CC and Gracia CC will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 23.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

FTH vs GRA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lakhvir Singh Vinty

Batters – Manjinder Singh Lovely (C), Kuldeep Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Gurwinder Bajwa (vc)

All-Rounders – Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Randip Singh Daid

Bowlers – Gurvinder Singh sr, Iqbal Wajid, Trilochan Singh

FTH vs GRA Probable Playing XIs

Fateh CC: Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (C), Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Randip Singh Daid, Kuldeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Davinder Singh, Harjinder Singh (wk), Azeem Azam.

Gracia CC: Kuldeep Lal (C), Gurwinder Bajwa, Vicky Sondhi, Mukhtiar Singh, Mayank Dayal (wk), Bikramjit Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Amol Rathod.

FTH vs GRA Squads

Fateh CC: Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jagroop Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Harjinder Singh, Mirza Hamza Baig, Naghman Hussain, Gurchahat Singh, Tajinder Singh.

Gracia CC: Paramjit Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Karandeep Singh, Mayank Dayal, Mukhtiar Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Vijay Kumar, Varinder Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Harpreet Singh, Ali Azam, Abhishek Khullar, Aditya Thakur, Prabal Singh, Amarpreet Singh.

