Fateh vs Gracia Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FTH vs GRA at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 14 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Gracia will take on Fateh at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, Cuttack on Wednesday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona FTH vs GRA match will start at 7 PM IST – February 10. Playing their first match of the tournament, Fateh got their first two matches washed out due to the rain. Following the washout they received a point for each match due to which they have managed to grab two points. They are currently at the second position in the Group A standings and will be coming into this match after a break. On the other hand, Gracia saw their game against XI Stars getting washed out due to rain, due to which they got their first point in the competition. Both the teams will look to put their first day behind and will look forward to a fresh start into this tournament.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Gracia and Fateh will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 10. Also Read - MIB vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Men in Blue vs Gracia at Montjuic Ground 3:00 PM IST February 10

Time: 7:00 PM IST. Also Read - XI-S vs MIB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 11: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's XI Stars vs Men in Blue at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 1 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

FTH vs GRA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lakhvir Singh Vinty

Batters – Happy Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (vc)

All-Rounders – Kuldeep Lal (C), Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Tajinder Singh

Bowlers – Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Jagroop Singh

FTH vs GRA Probable Playing XIs

Fateh: Manjinder Singh Lovely (C), Gurivinder Singh I, Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Jagroop Singh, Naghman Hussain, Tajinder Singh.

Gracia: Kuldeep Lal (C), Mukhtiar Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Kulwant Singh, Mayank Dayal (wk), Tirlochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Abhishek Khullar, Manish Kumar Tokhi and Vijay Kumar.

FTH vs GRA Squads

Fateh: Gurvinder Singh Sr. Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Jagroop Singh, Naghman Hussain, Tajinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Khawaja Sartajuddin, Rajiv Singh, Manvir Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Harjinder Singh, Mirza Hamza Baig and Gurchahat Singh.

Gracia: Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Ali Azam, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manoj Kumar, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Harkamal Singh, Karandeep Singh, Mayank Dayal, Varinder Singh, Aditya Thakur, Prabal Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Saad Salahuddin and Amarpreet Singh.

