FTH vs PUW Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Fateh CC vs Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FTH vs PUW at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 26 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Punjab Warriors will take on Fateh CC at the Videres Cricket Ground on Sunday. The ECS T10 Barcelona FTH vs PUW match will start at 12 AM IST – November 14. Fateh didn’t got the start as expected as their last two matches of the competition against Montcada Royal and Catalunya CC respectively were abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, Punjab Warriors are out of form at the moment, having lost their last two matches played against Catalunya CC and Montcada Royal. Punjab Warriors need to ensure they must win the remaining games to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FTH vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction, FTH vs PUW Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FTH vs PUW Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Fateh CC vs Punjab Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.Also Read - PUW vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Barcelona Match 25: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s - Punjab Warriors vs Catalunya Tigers, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Videres Ground at 9:30 PM IST November 13 Saturday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Punjab Warriors and Fateh CC will take place at 11:30 PM IST – November 14. Also Read - NFCC vs HAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - Nicosia Fighters CC vs Haidree Lions, Team News, Squads For Today's T10 at Ypsonas Ground at 6 PM IST November 13 Saturday

Time: 12 AM IST. Also Read - GRA vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Barcelona Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s - Gracia vs Catalunya Cricket Club, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Videres Ground at 12 AM IST November 13 Saturday

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

FTH vs PUW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Harjinder Singh

Batsmen – Jubed Miah, Davinder Singh Kaur, Paramvir Singh, Tajinder Singh (C)

All-rounders – Manjinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Sofiqul Islam

Bowlers – Kuldeep Singh, Randip Singh (VC), Charanjeet Singh

FTH vs PUW Probable Playing XIs

Fateh CC: Hargurjit Singh, Manjinder Singh-Lovely, Sofiqul Islam, Jubed Miah (wk), Davinder Singh, Saqib Muhammad, Randip Singh (C), Sharjeel Qaiser, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Nabeel Qaiser, Naghman Hussain.

Punjab Warriors: Tejpal Singh, Paramvir Singh, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Bal (C), Manpreet Singh Sidhu, Jagdeep Singh (wk), Gurpreet Singh, Tajinder Singh Tajveer, Tajinder Singh Padda, Charanjeet Singh.

FTH vs PUW Squads

Fateh CC: Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh Kaur, Faheem Ali, Gulraiz Hussain, Gurwinder Sidhu, Hargurjit Singh, Nabeel Qaiser, Shantanu Sharma, Sharjeel Qaiser, Davinder Singh, Jubed Miah, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh, Randip Singh, Saqib Muhammad, Sofiqul Islam, Wajid Iqbal, Harjinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Amanbir Sran,Gurvinder Singh Sr, Manvir Singh, Moshiur Rahman, Naghman Hussain, Rajiv Singh.

Punjab Warriors: Bikramjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Palwinder singh, Paramjit Singh, Tajinder Padda, Tajinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Mohsin Ali, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Jagdeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Balwinder Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Gurjit Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Manpreet Singh, Paramvir Singh, Tarandeep Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PUW Dream11 Team/ FTH Dream11 Team/ Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction/ Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.