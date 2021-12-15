FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FUJ vs ABD at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In the first semifinal of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Abu Dhabi will take on red-hot Fujairah at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The Emirates D10 FUJ vs ABD match will start at 5 PM IST – December 15. Fujairah have been in dominating form in Emirates D10 tournament and are yet to lose a game. They finished atop the standings with 20 points and will start as favorites in the first semifinal. On the other hand, Abu Dhabi have won four out of their 10 Emirates D10 2021 matches.They will have to punch above their weight if they want to reach the final of Fancode Emirates D10 league. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, FUJ vs ABD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FUJ vs ABD Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.Also Read - NS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints MCA All Star T10 Bash Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Northern Strikers vs Tamco Warriors T10 Match, Team News From Kinrara Academy Oval at 4:30 PM IST December 15 Wednesday

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi will take place at 4:30 PM IST – December 15. Also Read - STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20 Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Team News For Today's T20 at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:45 PM IST December 15 Wednesday

Time: 5 PM IST. Also Read - SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Emirates D10: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi - Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs For Match 30 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:00 PM IST December 14

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Live Streaming: FanCode Network.

FUJ vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Ali Abid, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Jamshaid Zafar (VC)

Allrounders: Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad (C), Attah Urrahim

Bowlers: Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Raja Akifullah Khan

FUJ vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Waseem Muhammad (Captain), Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Faisal Altaf, Asfandyar, Nelson Pinto.

Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Kamran Atta, Ali Abid (Captain), Jamshaid Zafar, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Attah Urrahim, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Sahil Sunil Hariani (wk), Osama Hassan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ABD Dream11 Team/ FUJ Dream11 Team/ Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Emirates D10/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.