Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FUJ vs ABD at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In the second match of terrific Thursday in Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Abu Dhabi will take on Fujairah at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The Emirates D10 FUJ vs ABD match will start at 6 PM IST – December 9. After back-to-back victories in this tournament, Fujairah are in red-hot form in the tournament. They won their first encounter against Ajman by 34 runs and then went on to defeat Sharjah by 19 runs. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi were defeated by Emirates Blues in their first match by 8 wickets. However, they made a strong comeback and thrashed Ajman by gunning down the target of 97 runs with 9 wickets in hand. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, FUJ vs ABD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FUJ vs ABD Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi will take place at 5:30 PM IST – December 9.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Perth.

Live Streaming: FanCode Network.

Wicketkeeper – Hamdan Tahir

Batsmen – Jamshaid Zafar, Usman Khan, Ali Khan II, Asif Khan, Ali Abid

All-rounders – Waseem Muhammad (C), Attah Urrahim (vc)

Bowlers – Mujahid Amin, Ghulam Murtaza, Zahid Ali II

FUJ vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah: Hamdan Tahirn (wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Waseem Muhammad (Captain), Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Maroof Merchant, Zeeshan Abid.

Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Osama Hassan, Ali Abid (Captain), Jamshaid Zafar, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Attah Urrahim, Muhammad Zubair Khan.

