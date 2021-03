FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FUJ vs ABD at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In the seventh match of the Emirates D10 tournament, Fujairah will take the field against Abu Dhabi today. Fujairah have played two matches so far – won one and lost one. On the other hand, Abu Dhabi started their campaign with a defeat and will be hoping for their first win.

Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FUJ vs ABD, FanCode Emirates D10, Fujairah Dream11 Team Player List, Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi T10 match, Online Cricket Tips FUJ vs ABD T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi FanCode Emirates D10, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Emirates D10

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi will take place at 6:00 PM (IST) – March 26.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

FUJ vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Waseem Muhammad (captain), Mohammad Kamran Atta (vice-captain), Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Jiju Janardhan, Yodhin Punja, Mazhar Bashir, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Adil Raza

FUJ vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan.

FUJ vs ABD Full Squads

Fujairah: Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan.

