Fujairah vs Ajman Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FUJ vs AJM at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In the fifteenth match of the Emirates D10 tournament, Fujairah will lock horns with Ajman. Fujairah have played four matches so far and won three of them while losing one. Also Read - EMB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Emirates D10: ECB Blues vs Sharjah - Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs For Match 14 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 8:45 PM IST March 29 Monday

Fujairah vs Ajman Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10

Match Time: The Emirates D10 match between Fujairah and Ajman will start from 11:00 PM (IST) – March 29. Also Read - AJM vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Emirates D10: Ajman vs Dubai - Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs For Match 13 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 6:30 PM IST March 29 Monday

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

FUJ vs AJM My Dream11 Team

Chirag Suri (captain), Asif Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Shakoor, Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Hassan Khalid

FUJ vs AJM Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan

Ajman: Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz, Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid

FUJ vs AJM Full Squads

Fujairah: Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma

Ajman: Nasir Aziz, Syed Haider, Bahzad Naquib, Zubair Zuhaib, Amjad Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Ahmed, Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid, Sandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Dawood Ejaz

