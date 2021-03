FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Tips And Predictions FanCode Emirates D10

Fujairah vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FUJ vs DUB at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In another exciting encounter of the FanCode Emirates D10, Fujairah will take on Dubai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on super Thursday. The FanCode Emirates D10 FUJ vs DUB match will start at 8:45 PM IST – March 25. The hosts Dubai started their Emirates D10 campaign with a comprehensive nine-run win over Fujairah in their first game. Both sides have played one game apiece so far in the ongoing Emirates D10 League so far. Chasing 102 for victory against Sharjah, Fujairah batting line-up suffered a collapse and managed only 91. Dubai, meanwhile, also lost their opening Emirates D10 League match. Batting first, they managed to score 120/2 in 10 overs. However, their bowling unit disappointed as Emirates Blue won the match by nine wickets and with seven balls to spare. Fujairah vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FUJ vs DUB, FanCode Emirates D10, Fujairah Dream11 Team Player List, Dubai Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Fujairah vs Dubai T10 match, Online Cricket Tips FUJ vs DUB T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Fujairah vs Dubai FanCode Emirates D10, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Emirates T10. Also Read - AJM vs SHA Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips FanCode Emirates D10 2021 Match 4: Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah - Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T10 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 6:30 PM IST March 25 Thursday

TOSS: The FanCode Emirates D10 toss between Fujairah and Dubai will take place at 8.15 PM (IST) – March 25. Also Read - CRS vs BAP Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Bologna 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Cricket Stars vs Baracca Prato Match 14 at Oval Rastignano 3:30 PM IST March 25 Thursday

Time: 8:45 PM IST Also Read - EMB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Emirates Blues vs Dubai Dream11 Emirates D10 - T10 Match 1 06:30 PM IST March 24 Wednesday

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

FUJ vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kai Smith

Batsmen – Chirag Suri (C), Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad, Ronak Panoly, Fahad Nawaz (VC)

All-rounders – Alishan Sharafu, Wajid Khan

Bowlers – Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Nilansh Keswani

FUJ vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Ahmed Raza (C), Hamdan Tahir, Zahoor Khan, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz.

Dubai: Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq.

FUJ vs DUB Squads

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin.

Dubai: Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Jash Giyanani, Wajid Khan, Ali Anwar, Rudra Mahadev.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FUJ Dream11 Team/ DUB Dream11 Team/ Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – FanCode Emirates D10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.