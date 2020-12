FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Fujairah vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FUJ vs DUB at ICC Academy, Dubai: The first semifinal of the Emirates D20 T20 tournament will be played between Fujairah and Dubai today. Fujairah won all of their 10 matches to finish top and seal a last-four spot. On the other hand, Dubai finished fourth with four wins and five defeats. Also Read - HEA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Big Bash League Match 13: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers T20 at The Gabba, Brisbane 1.45 PM IST December 23 Wednesday

Fujairah vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FUJ vs DUB, Emirates D20 – T20, Dubai Dream11 Team Player List, Fujairah Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Fujairah vs Dubai T20 match, Online Cricket Tips FUJ vs DUB T20 match, Online Tips Fujairah vs Dubai Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D20 – T20 Also Read - Dream11 'Not Concerned' About BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Endorsing Rival Fantasy Gaming Platform My11Circle

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Fujairah and Dubai will take place at 5:00 PM IST – December 23. Also Read - ARS vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Carabao Cup 2020-21- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Arsenal vs Manchester City Football Match at Emirates Stadium 1.30 AM IST December 23 Wednesday

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

FUJ vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Rohan Mustafa (captain), Rameez Shahzad (vice-captain), Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Nasir Aziz, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid, Sharif Asadullah

FUJ vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah: Hamdan Tahir, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan

Dubai: Adnaan Khan, Muhammad Usman, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Shiekh, Saqib Manshad, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif

FUJ vs DUB Full Squads

Fujairah: Rohan Mustafa, Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Akif Raja, Sabir Rao, Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Farooq, Aayan Khan, Muhammed Naeem,

Dubai: Nilansh Keswani, Syed Muhammad Haider Shah, Ali Naseer, Saqib Manshad, Rudra Madhav, Rahul Bhatia, Ronak Panoly, Adnaan Khan, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema, Tahir Latif, Shahrukh Sheikh, Punya Mehra

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FUJ Dream11 Team/ DUB Dream11 Team/ Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Emirates D20 – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.